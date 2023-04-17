Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

