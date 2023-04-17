Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 504,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,622 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.