Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

ANIK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

