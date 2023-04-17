Analyzing SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Delek Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.12 $1.11 billion $8.95 3.46 Delek Group $2.47 billion N/A $443.20 million N/A N/A

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and Delek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $41.09, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 33.11% 34.40% 16.36% Delek Group 47.04% 67.60% 15.27%

Summary

SM Energy beats Delek Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Delek Group

(Get Rating)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.