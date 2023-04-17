Analyzing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Oxford Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $91.56 million 1.48 $24.50 million $4.33 5.51 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $8.82 million $3.67 8.31

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 26.72% 18.92% 1.60% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded on August 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

