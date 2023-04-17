Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $84.17

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Trading Down 3.8 %
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.