Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $84.17

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Novavax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.