Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 161.86

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

Several research firms recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MKS stock opened at GBX 168.02 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.