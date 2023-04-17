Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $70.67

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $62.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,361,904.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 215.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 300.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

