Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.35. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 105,408 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.
Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $182,000.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
