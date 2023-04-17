Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.35. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 105,408 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $182,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.