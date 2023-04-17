Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $309.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

