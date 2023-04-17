American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.38. 536,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

