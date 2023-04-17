Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

