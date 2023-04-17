Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $49.50 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

