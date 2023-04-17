Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,115,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 3.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,150 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

