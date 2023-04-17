Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $42.98 Million Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,214,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,984,000. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July makes up about 7.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS TBJL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 5,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.
Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (TBJL)
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.