Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $42.98 Million Position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,214,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,984,000. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July makes up about 7.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS TBJL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 5,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.