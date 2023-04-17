Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,005 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.31.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.