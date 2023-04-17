Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of XBI stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $81.69. 5,974,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,582. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

