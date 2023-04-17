Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.93 during trading on Monday. 383,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

