Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,298.68. 80,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,027.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

