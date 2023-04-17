Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 249,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $70.47. 1,595,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

