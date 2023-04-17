Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,788. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

