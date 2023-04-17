Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,788. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.