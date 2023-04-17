Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 1,672 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.04. 1,436,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

