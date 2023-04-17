Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,219 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479,189. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

