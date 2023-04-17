Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $497,160.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,570.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $186,570.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00.

NYSE ALTG traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,538. The company has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. TheStreet raised Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

