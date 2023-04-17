Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 18.39.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

