Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 18.39.
About Almaden Minerals
