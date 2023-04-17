AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 201,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,830. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

