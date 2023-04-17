All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.19. 119,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $560.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

