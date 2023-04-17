All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,181. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.