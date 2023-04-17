All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.