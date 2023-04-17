All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 832 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.33. The company had a trading volume of 326,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.23. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

