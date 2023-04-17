All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $486,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 371,659 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,722 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.