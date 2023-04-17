All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,707 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

