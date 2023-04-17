Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $107.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,422,249,033 coins and its circulating supply is 7,207,793,008 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

