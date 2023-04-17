Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $1.78 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

