Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $2,277,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

