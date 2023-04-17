Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

AA stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

