Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

ACI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

