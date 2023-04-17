Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 718,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) by 1,166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of AKAN stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.