Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.05. The stock had a trading volume of 107,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

