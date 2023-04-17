Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $704,140.39 and approximately $30,171.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00153455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00073260 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00042834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

