Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

AGIO opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,100 shares of company stock worth $3,021,277 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $169,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

