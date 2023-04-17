Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $15.12 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Edward John Cooney acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 38,383 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $556,553.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 2,580 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $40,557.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,962.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 55,989 shares of company stock worth $817,611 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

