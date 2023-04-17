Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

