Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Aemetis Price Performance
NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
