AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 245.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 1,293,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.