Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $123.60. 843,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,014. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,985 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

