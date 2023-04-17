ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.15

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 119754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

ADTRAN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

