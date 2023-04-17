Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by HSBC

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

