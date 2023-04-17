ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 1,165,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,958. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $384,569 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

