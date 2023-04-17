ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 1,215,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after acquiring an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

