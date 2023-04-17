Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AGD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 39,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,089. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $432,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $140,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

