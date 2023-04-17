Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE AGD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 39,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,089. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
